Rally | Kalle Rovanperä ran away in Jyväskylä – gave his surprising opinion about the home race

Rally|Kalle Rovanperä wrote a strict text about the Finnish World Rally Championship.

Jyväskylä

Toyota driver Kalle Rovanperä23, is driving towards his first career WC home rally victory.

At Saturday’s service break, Rovanperä leads the race by 21.9 seconds. The second is his French teammate Sébastien Ogier.

“Now let’s see the weather and other things – whatever can still happen. Let’s try to keep the pace the same and leave the biggest risks out,” Rovanperä said during the break.

Rovanperen the gap with the others grew because his teammate Elfyn Evans got into trouble with his driver.

Rovanperä set the fastest time for the famous Ouninpohja special stage, just 0.1 seconds ahead of Ogier.

“All such small surprises came when driving from a new note. Especially with a clip like that, which is incredibly difficult. But considering that I drove Ouninpohja for the first time, it wasn’t bad,” Rovanperä said.

“Usually, such a difference means that both of them drive quite hard – that we go as fast as we can in the car,” he continued.

Kalle Rovanperä at speed on the gravel roads of Central Finland.

Ouninpohja is a very prestigious special exam, about which there are plenty of stories.

“It doesn’t feel so amazing when you drive it, you just focus so hard on driving it. It is one of the most difficult clips of the year by far. You can’t really enjoy it while driving,” Rovanperä acknowledged.

Saturday during the service break, he shared his opinions about the special stages of the Finnish World Rally Championship in general.

“I’ve actually never liked the clips of the Finnish World Rally Championship as much as many other rallies. They are not super pleasure for yourself in that way, they are certainly great and difficult. But maybe that driving style and road grip is not optimal for you.”

“The clips of the Finnish World Rally Championship are great, but they are not that enjoyable. I have always liked Estonia (more),” said Rovanperä.

Kalle Rovanperä leads.

The Finnish World Cup Rally ends on Sunday.