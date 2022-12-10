Rally | Kalle Rovanperä poked the championship pole – “Next season will be more difficult”

Rovanperä received his trophy at the FIA ​​award gala in Italy.

Rally car racing the youngest world champion ever Kalle Rovanperä celebrated with the rest of this year’s motorsport champions on Friday night at the FIA ​​Awards Gala in Bologna. Rovanperä and karttur Jonne Halttunen popped the championship poles from the French legend Sebastien Loeb.

“This has been an incredible season, especially since the first title is always the hardest. And I don’t consider myself young when I’m in the car, I just always strive to do the best I can”, Rovanperä, who eventually won the championship with a clear margin of 50 points chatted at the award ceremony.

The upcoming season is already coming soon, as the WRC season 2023 starts with the Monte Carlo rally on the 19th-22nd. January. Rovanperä, 22, is eager to defend the championship, and he also expects a tough season from the start.

Estonian star Ott Tänak too the agreement announced this week with the M-Sport team brings a new spice, as now all three WRC teams have a WRC winner in their ranks as a full-time driver.

“Next season will definitely be more difficult if you think about the World Cup fight. All the teams, especially Hyundai, are now much tighter to us than they were [tämän] at the start of the season”, Rovanperä reflected on the new season from both his own and his Toyota team’s point of view, Autosport in the interview.

“And it’s nice to see Otti [Tänak] going to M-Sport, we now have winning drivers in all teams throughout the season. So for sure the challenge is big”, we have to push even harder and be consistent throughout the season.