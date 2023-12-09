Rally | Kalle Rovanperä picked up the award at the International Automobile Association gala – this is how he commented on his success

Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen were awarded at the award gala held in Baku.

Kalle Rovanperähis co-driver Jonne Halttunen and boss of Toyota’s World Rally Team Jari-Matti Latvala cleaned the award table at the International Automobile Federation FIA awards gala organized in Baku, Azerbaijan on Friday.

Toyota drivers Rovanperä and Halttunen took their second consecutive world championship in the season that ended. Toyota took the teams’ World Cup title.

“This was behind the harder work than last year. The new hybrid cars were introduced last year, and then the World Championship battle was more uneven, because everyone had to learn. This year there was more of a fight. We performed really evenly, which was important this year,” stated Rovanperä at the award gala.

Toyota’s team manager Jari-Matti Latvala38, got on stage to collect the award for the giant Japanese manufacturer’s marque championship in the World Rally Championship.

Rovanperä and Halttus have been busy lately, because they also participated in the Linna’s celebrations on Independence Day.

Kalle Rovanperä, 23, has announced that next season he will only drive some of the World Series races.