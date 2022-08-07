Sunday, August 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rally | Kalle Rovanperä made a mature decision in the fight for victory, a special comment from Esapekka Lap: “I’m starting to get scared when I get older”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2022
in World Europe
0

Kalle Rovanperä is 10.3 seconds away from Ott Tänak, when there are still two special stages left in the World Rally Championship in Jyväskylä.

Jyväskylä

Hyundai’s Ott Tänak too and Toyota Kalle Rovanperän the difference remained at 10.3 seconds at the 20th special stage of the Finnish World Rally Championship. Tänak and Rovanperä shared the top time of the special test.

“I could go harder if I take risks, but I don’t want to do that. It doesn’t change anything for me. If I took crazy risks, maybe I could be a few seconds faster, I could get the same time as Ott. It’s not worth it,” Rovanperä told wrc.com.

There are only two special exams left.

“There are a lot of intersections here, so this is not the right place to take risks. You have to drive neatly at intersections and we did it. Everything is fine,” Tänak said.

Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi is third, more than 50 seconds away from the top.

See also  Crimes | A police chase through the center of Helsinki - several people arrested

“The car is a bit soft to get traction. Maybe it looked scary, but honestly everything was under control. I’m starting to get scared when I get older,” explained Lappi.

#Rally #Kalle #Rovanperä #mature #decision #fight #victory #special #comment #Esapekka #Lap #starting #scared #older

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Flag with swastika above the A1, hay rolls set on fire along A15

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.