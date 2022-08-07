Rally | Kalle Rovanperä made a mature decision in the fight for victory, a special comment from Esapekka Lap: “I’m starting to get scared when I get older”

Kalle Rovanperä is 10.3 seconds away from Ott Tänak, when there are still two special stages left in the World Rally Championship in Jyväskylä.

Jyväskylä

Hyundai’s Ott Tänak too and Toyota Kalle Rovanperän the difference remained at 10.3 seconds at the 20th special stage of the Finnish World Rally Championship. Tänak and Rovanperä shared the top time of the special test.

“I could go harder if I take risks, but I don’t want to do that. It doesn’t change anything for me. If I took crazy risks, maybe I could be a few seconds faster, I could get the same time as Ott. It’s not worth it,” Rovanperä told wrc.com.

There are only two special exams left.

“There are a lot of intersections here, so this is not the right place to take risks. You have to drive neatly at intersections and we did it. Everything is fine,” Tänak said.

Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi is third, more than 50 seconds away from the top.

“The car is a bit soft to get traction. Maybe it looked scary, but honestly everything was under control. I’m starting to get scared when I get older,” explained Lappi.