Saturday, January 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rally | Kalle Rovanperä laughed at the Athlete of the Year vote – “It doesn’t matter at all”

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2023
in World Europe
0

Kalle Rovanperä comments on the Athlete of the Year selection.

Puget-Theniers

Young formula promise William Alatalo saw the Sportsman of the Year voting go wrong, because Rovanperä didn’t get voted number one with his world championship.

In fact, Rovanperä’s ranking was only fifth place in the voting, which suddenly seems a little unreasonable.

Elle won the title with a clear number of votes Iivo Niskanen and the pole vault European champion Wilma Murto and hurdler Top Raitanen that basketball player Lauri Markkanen.

Members of the Sports Journalist Association could vote.

Reached in the middle of the Monte Carlo rally, the good-natured Rovanperä acknowledged the matter with a shrug. He doesn’t see any reason to complain about the matter, even though Alatalo tried to throw the so-called gasoline to the flames.

“It doesn’t matter at all,” Rovanperä said with a broad smile.

Rovanperen it is not in nature to worry about spilled milk.

Therefore, he is also not excited by the idea that, at least in theory, winning the world rally championship as a Finnish driver after a 20-year break would be the hardest thing of the year.

See also  Berlin Greens want to decriminalize hard party drugs

Personally, of course, Rovanperä values ​​his achievement above all else, but he doesn’t like to sulk if others don’t agree.

In his opinion, Iivo Niskanen, who skis in the colors of the same partner, was the perfect choice to receive the title.

“Iivo deserved the victory. He had a great season.”

As a professional athlete, Rovanperä appreciates the contribution of his colleagues, because he knows quite concretely what record results and a perfect season require.

Rovanperä’s World Rally Championship season 2022 can with good reason be characterized as perfect. Six race wins and securing the world championship just a couple of rallies before the end of the season are a breathtaking performance from the young rally superstar.

Since the same characterization can also be used for Olympic champion Niskas and European champion Murro, Rovanperä considers the voting result to be fair.

“Many other Finns also did great last year, so that certainly made the choice difficult this time,” Rovanperä thought.

See also  In the spotlight: Daley Blind's unprecedented World Cup statistics

#Rally #Kalle #Rovanperä #laughed #Athlete #Year #vote #doesnt #matter

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Road accidents are on the rise in León, Guanajuato, we share with you the most dangerous crossings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result