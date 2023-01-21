Rally | Kalle Rovanperä laughed at the Athlete of the Year vote – “It doesn’t matter at all”

Kalle Rovanperä comments on the Athlete of the Year selection.

Young formula promise William Alatalo saw the Sportsman of the Year voting go wrong, because Rovanperä didn’t get voted number one with his world championship.

In fact, Rovanperä’s ranking was only fifth place in the voting, which suddenly seems a little unreasonable.

Elle won the title with a clear number of votes Iivo Niskanen and the pole vault European champion Wilma Murto and hurdler Top Raitanen that basketball player Lauri Markkanen.

Members of the Sports Journalist Association could vote.

Reached in the middle of the Monte Carlo rally, the good-natured Rovanperä acknowledged the matter with a shrug. He doesn’t see any reason to complain about the matter, even though Alatalo tried to throw the so-called gasoline to the flames.

“It doesn’t matter at all,” Rovanperä said with a broad smile.

Rovanperen it is not in nature to worry about spilled milk.

Therefore, he is also not excited by the idea that, at least in theory, winning the world rally championship as a Finnish driver after a 20-year break would be the hardest thing of the year.

Personally, of course, Rovanperä values ​​his achievement above all else, but he doesn’t like to sulk if others don’t agree.

In his opinion, Iivo Niskanen, who skis in the colors of the same partner, was the perfect choice to receive the title.

“Iivo deserved the victory. He had a great season.”

As a professional athlete, Rovanperä appreciates the contribution of his colleagues, because he knows quite concretely what record results and a perfect season require.

Rovanperä’s World Rally Championship season 2022 can with good reason be characterized as perfect. Six race wins and securing the world championship just a couple of rallies before the end of the season are a breathtaking performance from the young rally superstar.

Since the same characterization can also be used for Olympic champion Niskas and European champion Murro, Rovanperä considers the voting result to be fair.

“Many other Finns also did great last year, so that certainly made the choice difficult this time,” Rovanperä thought.