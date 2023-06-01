Rally | Kalle Rovanperä is waiting for help from the sky, even if the rain doesn’t save everything

Rain would ease the role of plowing time on the long opening day of the World Rally Championship in Sardinia.

31.5. 21:46

Toyota driver Kalle Rovanperä is getting help from heaven in the World Rally Championship in Sardinia, which starts on Thursday. As the leader of the series, Rovanperä starts Friday’s long driving day as the first driver, but the rain would limit the disadvantages of the starting place.

In dry weather, the role of the plow car is particularly painful in the Sardinian gravel race. This time, however, it has been raining on the Mediterranean island for several days already, and the forecast for showers is valid throughout the weekend.

“I really haven’t taken the rain for granted. It certainly makes it easier. Of course, it will never save the whole thing”, thought Rovanperä on the eve of the race.

The Rally of Sardinia is the defending world champion’s inhokky race in the entire calendar. Now the weather can help the job a little, but Rovanperä doesn’t dare to start talking about victory, even though below is the overwhelming number one position from the previous World Cup rally in Portugal.

“We did well in Portugal, and of course it made things a little easier after a difficult early season. However, I think that this race might bring the earth back to the surface quickly”, laughed Rovanperä.

“I just never liked Sardinia’s special tests. The clips are kinky, but not in a good way. It’s really hard to find a good rhythm. Then it’s not nice to drive.”

Two Hyundai, which won consecutive awards in the World Series Esapekka Lapin the starting point for the Sardinian gravel had to be perfect. However, the sometimes violent rains have thrown the deck into disarray.

“The road to our starting points is getting worse all the time if the rains continue. I still hope that the conditions would remain steady in such a way that there would be no monsoon rain in the middle of the stretch. Then there will be at least a minute when you can’t see to drive and the grooves are full of water,” said Lappi.

“The road doesn’t even have to be wet, but if there is moisture, the bits turn into mud. Then it’s clear that the place of departure at least doesn’t help.”

Lapland tested last week in Central Finland. Pieksämäkäläinen starts the race with completely new shock absorbers.

“Let’s go with a small risk. It’s still worth a try if you could get a little more ride. You can always go back to the old one if it doesn’t work. In the tests, at least it felt like we found medicine for the areas where it was needed,” Lappi said.

“Definitely the goal must be to be on the podium. That has to be the minimum goal in every race these days.”

In addition to top-class drivers, many other Finnish drivers also drive in Sardinia. are struggling in the WRC2 class Teemu Suninen, Lauri Joona and Emil Lindholm. Looking for a third consecutive victory in the WRC3 class Roope Korhonen.

In the race, which ends on Sunday, a total of 19 fast skies and about 320 EK kilometers will be driven.

