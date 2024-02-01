Rally | Kalle Rovanperä is the superstar of the Tunturiralli, but he doesn't get access to the traditional prize – here's the reason

The race director explains why Kalle Rovanperä won't raise his legendary reindeer antlers at the end of the Mountain Rally on Saturday.

Rovaniemi

Rally car racing two-time world champion Kalle Rovanperä is the brightest star of the Arctic Lapland Rally, which starts on Friday, or the more familiar Mountain Rally.

The traditional winter rally is being run for the 59th time. Traditions are also valuable in the winner's prize, but the legendary reindeer antlers will not be picked up from Rovanpera.

The reason for this is already known in advance.

Rovanperä drives his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid in the WRC car class number 7. The reindeer antlers are the SM1 class prize.

“Since the beginning of the rally, the winner has been awarded with reindeer antlers, and nowadays the winner of the SM1 class gets the much-coveted and wanted reindeer antlers”, competition director Heikki Isomaa says.

“These are the little things related to the magic of Lapland. It brings more sparkle to the top row of the SM.”

On Saturday, the winner of the Arctic Lapland Rally, or the more familiar Tunturiralli SM1 class, will receive reindeer antlers and a trophy. See also Relationships | "The relationship I once started with Sam was with a different person" – Spouse's diagnosis of schizophrenia changed the relationship completely

Rovanperä competed in the Tunturi Rally for the first time in 2020 and in his Toyota debut drove to an overwhelming overall victory before Teemu Asunmaata.

However, Asunmaa was able to pose with reindeer antlers after the race. He is already chasing his fifth reindeer antlers in the SM1 class this weekend.

The name of Asunmaa, which is competing with the Škoda Fabia RS this year, can be found in the rally from the history section as the winner in Rovanperä's debut year 2020 as well as in 2017, 2021 and 2023.

Is the winner of the SM1 class also the official winner of the rally?

“You can win the rally from another class as well,” Isomaa replies.

“We look at the fastest driver as a whole, i.e. the route has been traveled at the right time, been in the right place and has also been so fast during special tests that the overall time is the best.”

See also Junker | "You can do better", Annika Saarikko teased Petteri Orpo in Yle's A-talk - this can have wider effects After the race, Teemu Asunmaa presented his reindeer antlers as the winner of the SM1 class in January 2020. At that time, Asunmaa celebrated with the legendary prize for the second time. This year he is chasing his fifth reindeer antlers.

Rally Isomaa does not agree to reveal the prize for the winner of the overall competition.

“It's a secret that will be revealed when the time is right. Welcome to Lord's Square on Saturday evening,” he extends the invitation.

However, Rovanperä doesn't raise reindeer antlers?

“Well, that's for sure, not those reindeer antlers,” Isomaa answers and smiles enigmatically.

The Laplandian mystique exudes in the speech of the experienced competition director. For example, he refuses to reveal where in Lapland this year's horns come from.

“This is a very important thing for us, that a certain kind of magic is preserved. It's a secret.”

Jonne Halttunen (left) and Kalle Rovanperä celebrate the victory of the Tunturi rally in January 2020 with a handsome trophy.

Prize is in any case “definitely” an authentic Lapland product. Reindeer farming is valued by the organizers anyway.

“We have a good cooperation with the paliskunta, so that we get the reindeer to such an area that these antlers are not born unintentionally,” says Isomaa.

Reindeer should be kept away from the route when Rovanperä and his partners are speeding their game around Rovaniemi and Kemijärvi.

“These tough WRC drivers drive there at the top and clear the track, but at the same time they are able to use it in the World Series in the next Swedish World Championship,” says Isomaa.

That's exactly why Rovanperä, his teammate Elfyn Evans and numerous Rally2 drivers have arrived in Rovaniemi for a genuine winter rally and snowy conditions.

“They are able to test here and continue to Sweden, and it shows in the number of participants. We have a very good coverage of foreign drivers”, Isomaa is happy.