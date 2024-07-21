Rally | Kalle Rovanperä is superior in Latvia – shared laudatory comments about the race

Rally|Kalle Rovanperä is in great shape before the World Cup home competition in Jyväskylä. He crushed the others in an emotional World Rally Championship in Latvia.

Liepaja

Kalle Rovanperä23, crushed his competitors in the first Latvian World Rally Championship in history.

Rovanperä won the Latvian World Rally Championship by an overwhelming margin of 39.2 seconds ahead of his second-placed Toyota teammate, the French grand champion Sébastien Ogier.

“Nothing surprising, quite a peaceful weekend for us. Everything actually went according to plan. It was a nice weekend to drive, there was no trouble,” said Rovanperä.

“Overall, this was a smart drive. We took advantage of a good starting point,” he continued.

Kalle Rovanperä powered to victory in Latvia with Toyota’s Rally1 hybrid drives.

Rovanperen there was a nostalgic vibe to the win, as he started his competitive rally career in Latvia as an early teenager.

Kalle directed his father, a former professional rally driver Harri Rovanperen58, and his second driver at the time Risto Pietiläinen61, first to Latvia as a child, because competing in domestic rallies was not possible as a teenager.

The younger Rovanperä won the Latvian championship first in a two-wheel drive car in 2015 and then in a four-wheel drive car in 2016.

According to the statistics, Kalle Rovanpera has already registered individual competitions from Latvia in 2013 and 2014.

“Yes, it feels good to win here. Yes, it has a certain feeling. There were a lot of Latvian fans. Of course, Latvia is important for my own career, so it’s cool to win this country’s first World Rally Championship,” said Rovanperä.

Sunday’s victory was Rovanpera’s 14th in the World Series. Rovanperä surpassed the 2003 world champion, the 49-year-old Norwegian star in the total number of victories in the World Cup by Petter Solberg past.

Petter Solberg, 49, who was overtaken by Kalle Rovanperä in the World Championship victory statistics, followed the Latvian World Championship rally.

Rovaperä now has the same number of World Cup victories as the German superstar of the 1970s and 1980s With Walter Röhr.

Röhrl, 77, like Rovanperä, is a two-time world champion and the German is considered one of the most skilled drivers in history.

The 50-year-old French grand champion is the statistical number one in World Rally Championship victories Sébastien Loeb, for which no less than 80 number one positions have been recorded. The 56-year-old has the most World Championship victories among Finnish drivers with Marcus Grönholmwhich has been marked with 30 wins.

But he is missing the victory of one important competition for Rovanpera.

So far, Rovanperä has not won the Jyväskylä Rally in the main class of the World Championship. That’s what he’ll try in a couple of weeks in the gravel gullies of Central Finland.

“Jyväskylä really hasn’t had such a good result lately,” Rovanperä said with a smile, referring to the outings that happened to him in home competitions in recent years.

“Now it’s another chance to try, let’s see how it goes. I’m going to the Jyväskylän race with a very positive attitude. Let’s see this (victory) feeling out of here first, take a week off in between and then get back to work,” Rovanperä said.

Part-time Rovanperä, who competes in the World Series of his own volition, has now won the last two World Cup rallies, so at least the drive for the Jyväskylän competition should be in order.

“Let’s try to do the same thing in Jyväskylä as here. “