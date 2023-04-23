Rally | Kalle Rovanpera is still expected to win this season – the champion now talked about his problems

World champion Kalle Rovanperä has not achieved any victories this season.

Kalle Rovanperä22, took a narrow stoppage victory in the Croatian World Rally Championship.

Rovanperä’s race ended on the opening day of the round on Friday with a flat tire and the fact that his Toyota was not in the right settings right from the start of the rally.

The car understeered, and Rovanperä was not satisfied with its maneuverability. The going started to taste good and the special test times improved only after the adjustments were fixed. However, it was too late for the top places in the overall competition.

Rovanperä set the record time with a total of six special tests and took second place from the Power Stage sprint that ended the competition. In the overall competition, his ranking was finally fourth.

“We can’t start rallies with wrong regulations like here,” Rovanperä said.

“In the end, however, we got quite good points after the flat tire and other problems at the beginning. But we don’t come to these races to drive in fourth place”, he summed up.

Car was adjusted incorrectly in the pre-race test for the actual rally – so Rovanpera didn’t like it. What caused it?

“Now I wouldn’t say it’s negligence. It’s my own fault, when I haven’t found the right answer, and then in the tests, my car went a bit in the wrong direction when it came to adjustments.”

“Now I don’t know if it’s entirely my fault, but in the end I choose the adjustments myself,” Rovanperä said.

Kalle Rovanperä at speed on the Croatian asphalt.

Out of a total of 13 races in the World Cup season, four rallies have now been run. Defending world champion Rovanpera still lacks a win this season.

“I don’t think there’s any need to worry.”

“Now I don’t know if it’s fun when you don’t win, but it hasn’t been the best start to the season.”

The season in the opening race in Monte Carlo, Rovanperä was second, in the Swedish rally fourth, in Mexico fourth and therefore fourth in Croatia.

“Now I don’t know what to fuss about – whether to really fuss about anything. Monte Carlo was a good race for us, Sweden was worse than I expected. In Mexico, it was actually what I expected, because we had to clear the roads of loose gravel because of the driving order”, Rovanperä repeated the previous year’s games.

Situation It’s tight in the points table of the World Series. Rovanperä is only one point away from his teammates About Sébastien Ogier and of Elfyn Evanswho share the top spot.

“We’re right at the top, even though there haven’t been any top rankings,” he stated.

Next, the World Series will be contested in Portugal 11–14. May.

“I’m going to Portugal with a really good feeling. Fortunately, you don’t have to be the first to open the road there (clear the road from loose gravel for those coming from behind).”

“The beginning of the season has really been a bit slow, so let’s try to improve in Portugal. Portugal has been a very good competition for us in the past,” said Rovanperä.

of Croatia on the asphalt, Rovanperä’s teammate, the British driver Evans, took the victory.

For Evans, the event victory was the sixth of his career in the World Series. His previous World Championship victory was on the gravel slopes of Jyväskylä from 2021.

The competition in Croatia was overshadowed by Hyundai’s Irish driver by Craig Breen fatal accident in rally tests.

“My friend [Breen] is on my mind, we miss him. He would have wanted us to compete here. We also promised his family that we would enjoy this race,” Evans said, referring to Breen and his family’s passion for racing.