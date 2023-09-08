Rally | Kalle Rovanperä is in trouble in Greece: “Such a rough spot”

Kalle Rovanperä is third in the Greek World Rally Championship.

Toyota star Kalle Rovanperä fell short of the top times in the Greek World Cup Rally, i.e. the Akropolis Rally, when the rally continued after the break with the 21-kilometer Livadia special stage.

World Championship point leader Rovanperä, who drove first, fell short of Hyundai, who continued to lead the rally From Thierry Neuville 14.3 seconds.

“Such a rough piece. Lots of loose gravel, much more than I expected after the rains. Maybe the rains have washed away the sand, leaving only loose stones. It’s not easy,” Rovanperä commented on the World Series in live monitoring.

In the overall situation, Rovanperä continues in third place after five eks, but the gap to the leader Neuville stretched to 20.1 seconds and the Toyota driving second to Sébastien Ogier to 12.7 seconds.

Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi was third in the ek, and in the overall race Lappi came fourth ahead of Toyota by Elfyn Evans. The difference between Rovaperää and Lapland is 5.7 seconds. Evans always fell to sixth, as did the Hyundai men Dani Sordo passed him.

The fifth ek won Ford Ott Tänakwho, however, is far from the top in the overall situation after receiving a time penalty in the morning.

The fourth special stage was stopped for the safety of the spectators shortly after the top cars reached the finish line. The organizers of the competition about it on their website.

In the Akropolis rally, one more, i.e. the sixth special stage of the rally, will be run on Friday. There are six special exams on Saturday and three on the final day on Sunday.