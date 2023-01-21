Saturday, January 21, 2023
Rally | Kalle Rovanperä is fiercely chasing Sébastien Ogier in Monte Carlo, the gap narrowed again

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2023
in World Europe
0

The Finn is 16 seconds behind the French.

Rally car racing reigning world champion Toyota Kalle Rovanperä continues in second place in the Monte Carlo World Rally Championship. He shrank his French stablemate by Sébastien Ogier the lead to 16 seconds on the 14th special stage of the race, which was also the last on Saturday.

“I’m pretty close to the limit. When there is more mess on the road, it is not easy to drive the car, but when the road is clean, it goes well,” Rovanperä said in the race organizers’ live broadcast after the 13th special test.

Ogier said he made sure in the last special tests on Saturday.

“I think the difference is enough [voittoon]. I took it easy,” summed up the championship group after the 14th special test.

Hyundai’s Belgian driver Thierry Neuville is third, 32 seconds behind Ogier. The fourth one Elfyn Evans complements Toyota’s success and fourth.

See also  The fire in Cuba enters its “most favorable moment”, but caution remains

“We ran a good special stage, but we had one big jump and I feel a bit of pain in my back. We drove a little to the limit and over a few times,” Neuville said after the 13th special test.

Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi is eighth in the race, three minutes behind Ogier.

Four special tests will be run on Sunday.

