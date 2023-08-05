Rally | Kalle Rovanperä interrupts the Jyväskylä World Cup rally

Toyota said about it on Twitter.

Kalle Rovanperä interrupts the Finnish World Cup rally. The Finnish driver’s team, Toyota, will announce the matter on Twitter.

“During the maintenance of car 69, it was found that the damage to the frame is too great to be repaired. Unfortunately, we are forced to remove it from the event,” Toyota’s tweet reads.

Rovanperä has shared the tweet on his own Twitter account. He describes the situation as a huge disappointment.

“This is obviously a huge disappointment, but the situation is what it is. Thanks for all the support. We’ll be back,” the Finnish driver wrote.

Rovanperen the dream of winning the Finnish World Rally Championship crumbled in a harsh way on Friday, when he drove out in the eighth special stage. Before the crash, he was at the top of the rally.

Both the car and the driver and co-driver took a hit during the exit. Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen managed to get out of the car on their own feet, but were sent to be examined by a doctor.

Rovanperä said on C More’s broadcast that he was traveling from the pits to be filmed.

– The doctors just checked. Now let’s go take the pictures from the side. It feels a little bad, Rovanperä commented on C Morella.

Also the second Finnish driver in the World Rally Championship, Esapekka Lappi had to stop on Friday due to a run-out.

The story was completed on 5.8. at 1:09 am.