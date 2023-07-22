Rally | Kalle Rovanperä increased his huge lead in the Estonian World Rally Championship: “The time surprised me”

After 13 special stages, Esapekka Lappi is third in the Estonian World Rally Championship, about half a minute behind Kalle Rovanperä.

World Champion Kalle Rovanperä drove the fifth consecutive bottom time in the 13th special stage of the Estonian World Rally Championship. With his Toyota, Rovanperä survived the short 12-kilometer section in 5:55.1 and increased his lead to 23.9 seconds.

Hyundai’s Belgian driver Thierry Neuville was 3.6 seconds behind Rovanpera in the special test. He drove a Hyundai in third place Esapekka Lappi ran the third fastest time, 3.8 seconds slower than Rovapera. Teemu Suninen was fifth in the special exam.

Neuville is second in the race and Lappi is 30.8 seconds behind Rovanperä in third. Suninen continues the competition in fifth place. He is more than a minute behind Rovapera.

Rovanperä was naturally in a good mood when he had won all the special tests of the day.

“Now the time surprised me. I felt for the first time today that I didn’t get to a good pace,” Rovanperä told the World Cup website.

“I didn’t even try to attack, I just tried to drive cleanly. I had the feeling that I wasted seconds.”

Neuville complained about grip problems, but felt that the special test went well otherwise. Lappi regretted a little caution in his driving.

“Now the tires had better grip than in the previous stages, but I could have attacked a little harder. Courage was not enough,” said Lappi.

Sunny admired the fast-paced route of the Estonian World Rally Championship.

“The car works, but the speed is crazy. And I really enjoyed it,” Suninen said.

Four more special tests will be run on Saturday. The rally ends on Sunday.