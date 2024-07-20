Rally | Kalle Rovanperä in an overwhelming lead in Latvia – surprised by his handsome achievement

Rally|Sébastien Ogier has risen to second place in Latvia. On Friday, the delighted Mārtiņš Sesks dropped to third place.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä has continued his strong performance in the Latvian World Rally Championship.

The Finnish rider was the fastest in Saturday’s first special stage and drove his teammate Sébastien Ogier 5.4 seconds faster.

Also on Saturday’s second special test, Rovanperä was the fastest. In Saturday’s second special test, the Hyundai driver had the second best pace Ott Tänakwho lost to Rovanpera by two seconds.

In the third special test of the driving day, Estonian Tänak held the top speed, the second was Japanese Takamoto Katsuta and the third Rovanperä. Tänak was 2.8 seconds faster than Rovanpera. However, Rovanperä took the bottom time again on the 12th special test.

Rovanperä is at the top of the overall race with a difference of 34.8 seconds to Ogier, with 12 special stages behind him. Latvian surprise Mārtiņš Sesks is 35.4 seconds behind the leader and is in third place. Ogier got past Sesks in Saturday’s third ek.

“The special exam was quite nice. There was a lot more grip, but I didn’t use it as much as I could have”, Rovanperä characterized Saturday’s first special test of the World Series on the homepage.

The Latvian World Cup Rally is in the possession of Kalle Rovanperä.

Rovanperä broke a handsome streak with the second ek of the day, because the bottom time is the 200th of his career in the World Series. The Finn was surprised when he was told about this achievement at the finish line.

“Pretty cool. If I had known about it, I would have been faster,” Rovanperä said in English at the finish line of the tenth special test.

Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi is ninth overall.

in the WRC2 class Finns are in the best position Mikko Heikkilä, which is second. He has missed Sweden leading the race in the WRC2 class From Oliver Solberg 25.2 seconds. Sami Pajari drive third in the WRC2 class and Emil Lindholm fourth.

Four more special stages will be run in the Latvian World Rally Championship today. The competition ends on Sunday.