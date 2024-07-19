Saturday, July 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rally | Kalle Rovanperä in a clear lead in Latvia, Esapekka in Lapland having serious difficulties

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 20, 2024
in World Europe
0
Rally | Kalle Rovanperä in a clear lead in Latvia, Esapekka in Lapland having serious difficulties
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Kalle Rovanperä leads the Latvian World Cup Rally.

Kalle Rovanperä drove a great Friday in the Latvian World Rally Championship and leads the competition firmly by just under 16 seconds. A young Ford driver ravishing in front of his home crowd Martin Sesks comes second in the overall competition.

Rovanperä has clocked the bottom times in Latvia for five out of eight clips. Sesks was responsible for two bottom times, and only Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier has been able to challenge the youngsters in one base time. Ogier is third in the race.

“Great day, great clip. For the first time, it felt like we were driving a rally. Sesks will probably also be fast on this stretch,” Rovanperä summed up after the last special test of the day.

Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi was in despair on Friday. Lapland is tenth in the overall competition. Lappi probably had to tactic his teammate competing for World Cup points in the last segment of the day by Thierry Neuville still in the overall competition.

“It was a bad day. I tried to attack the place in places, but nothing comes of it. There is nothing to be done. The tires have no grip, they overheat and wear smooth”, Lappi opened his miserable day.

In the WRC2 class, the Finns are doing well. Mikko Heikkilä is second in his second World Cup competition of the season, Sami Pajari after him third and Emil Lindholm fourth. However, Sweden is in the lead by more than 30 seconds Oliver Solberg.

#Rally #Kalle #Rovanperä #clear #lead #Latvia #Esapekka #Lapland #difficulties

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
CHILDREN in the FLESH revealed by Grounding, Inc.

CHILDREN in the FLESH revealed by Grounding, Inc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]