Esapekka Lapilla has a difficult morning in Croatia.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä drove his first low time of the race in the World Rally of Croatia in the ninth special stage that opened on Saturday, and immediately followed with another low time in the next special stage.

Rovanperä, who is eighth in the race, dropped out of the top fight on Friday due to a tire failure, but at the end of Friday, who received a one-minute time penalty Sébastien Ogier is only five seconds ahead of Rovanperä.

The resignation of the reigning world champion Takamoto Katsuta and to Pierre-Louis Loubet is about half a minute.

The fourth is Hyundai Esapekka Lappi struggled with grip problems in the ninth special test.

“There was no traction at all, it was bloody slippery the whole time,” Lappi said.

Hyundai is leading the race Thierry Neuville before Toyota Elfyn Evans.