Rally | Kalle Rovanperä had a hard time restraining his urge to go out – “A big fight in the car with myself”

The Central European World Rally Championship will have a highly exciting final day.

Kalle Rovanperä23, is racing towards his second consecutive world championship in the Central European World Rally Championship.

Rovanperä starts the last and decisive driving day of the competition on Sunday in second place. Keeping that ranking, or worse, a points pot, is enough for Rovanpera to seal the World Championship title on Sunday.

“Without spin [10:s erikoiskoe] we would be in a good position to fight for victory. But, of course, no race has been run for it anymore [voitosta]. That battle for victory is not our main thing now,” said Rovanperä.

Rovanperen challenger in the World Championship battle, Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans jerked his truck off the road and toward the barn on Saturday. The British exit knew with almost certainty that Rovanperä will repeat his world championship from last year.

“This day as a whole was a big challenge. There was a big fight in the car with myself so that I wouldn’t fight for the win but just keep the car on the road. However, the plan worked well,” Rovanperä stated.

In order for Evans’ narrow chance of winning the championship to remain, he should take more points than Rovanperä from the Central European World Rally Championship – at least two points more than Rovanperä.

From the Power Stage, which ends the race on Sunday, Evans would have the opportunity to take additional points. It is even the only theoretical chance for him to keep the World Championship fight alive.

Toyota staff efficiently repaired Evans, 34,’s car on Saturday night. Team manager Jari-Matti Latvala38, confirmed that Evans’ car has been repaired and he will resume rallying on Sunday.

Elfyn Evans’ car was repaired for Sunday.

On Sunday there are four more high-speed races to be driven and a total of 67.24 special test kilometers.

“The feeling is good. Of course, I don’t want to get ahead of things and think about it [mahdollista toista maailmanmestaruutta] too much”, said Rovanperä.

“The feeling is not so much excitement as waiting for this to end [ajaa maaliin]. I calculate special tests one at a time.”

The Central European World Rally Championship is led by a Belgian Hyundai driver Thierry Neuvilleto whom Rovanperä has lost by 26.2 seconds.