Rally | Kalle Rovanperä had a great day in Portugal: “I can be very satisfied”

Lappi made a handsome rise to third in the seventh special test and is fifth after Friday.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä chasing his first victory of the season in the World Rally Championship. After eight special tests, Rovanperä’s lead in the race was 10.8 seconds ahead of Hyundai Dani Sordoa.

Rovanperä was already second in the race after Friday’s morning run and ran away from the others in the afternoon’s special tests. Even in the morning, the Finnish driver’s car’s settings were a bit of a chore.

“It was to be expected that we would have to adjust the car during the rally, because we were testing in a completely different country after all. I can still be very satisfied. We were already in many places in the area, so to speak,” said Rovanperä.

“The special exams were really tough. It was not easy to save a tire and avoid them breaking. Especially in the afternoon, the clips were in worse condition than I expected.”

Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi there is fierce competition for third place in the rally from Belgium by Thierry Neuville and M-Sport Ford by Pierre-Louis Loubet with. Lapland was third after the seventh heat, but dropped to fifth at the end of the day.

“I made a mistake in tire selection. The tires simply ran out. I had to spare them too much. It cost a bit when we didn’t drive these tricks here last year. I chose soft tires, which was the wrong decision. You can even look in the mirror,” Lappi explained his morning problems.

“In the afternoon, the sections were really rough on the tires. Fortunately, we survived with only one slow puncture, where not much time was lost. In the last forest section, I had good credit and a shot on it,” continued the Pieksämäki resident, who entered the prize fight with his great bottom time.

Driving third, Neuville is 26 seconds behind Rovanpera. The difference between Lapland and Neuville’s third place is only 1.3 seconds.

A Skoda driver leads the WRC2 class and is seventh in the overall race Oliver Solberg. Hyundai driver Teemu Suninen dropped out of the fight for victory in the afternoon special stages due to a flat tire and a technical fault.