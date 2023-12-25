Rally | Kalle Rovanperä got a surprise gift for his father Harri, which made his eyes water with happiness

The nostalgic surprise gift the boy got moved Harri Rovanperä deeply.

Rally world champion Kalle Rovanperä arranged for his father Harri Rovanperä a pleasant and surprising gift earlier in December. The surprise made the former rally driver's eyes water, says Dirtfish, which follows rally drivingsite.

Kalle Rovanperä invited his father to his home on Monday evening in December. Friends of the world champion were also there.

“When I arrived, I saw a lot of cars and wondered what the hell is going on. Then I heard the engine start, and Kalle drove a Ford Escort in front of me,” Harri Rovanperä told the website in an interview.

Harri Rovanperä admired the car in front of him with which he participated in the Jyväskylä World Rally Championship for the first time in the large A group in 1996.

“It was a complete surprise to me, and I mentioned that he got himself a nice car, Harri Rovanperä continued the story.”

“Kalle said: 'No dad, this is for you'.”

Harri Rovanperä at the Jyväskylä World Rally Championship in 1996.

Harri Rovanperä admits his eyes are watering at this point. The car had been discussed before, but he could not understand how Kalle had managed to get the car.

The car had been found by Kalle Rovanperä's cart driver Jonne Halttunen friend, and the master decided to get the car “back to the family”.

Harri Rovanperä speculated in the interview that he no longer cares about the driver who turned his career around for the better on the forest roads. However, the car may get up to speed, for example, on an ice track.

“It's a nice Christmas present. Kalle is a good boy. It was a great Monday evening”, Harri Rovanperä summed up his mood at the end of the interview.

Kalle Rovanperä is a two-time rally world champion. In his career, Harri Rovanperä won the Swedish Rally in 2001.