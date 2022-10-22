Rally | Kalle Rovanperä fell to third place in Catalonia – mysterious problems at the start

Thierry Neuville edged ahead of Kalle Rovanperä in Saturday’s final special stage of the Catalan World Rally Championship. The race is led by Sebastien Ogier.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä fell to third place after the second day of driving in the Spanish World Rally Championship. He is his teammate leading the race Sebastien Ogier 22.1 seconds behind.

Rovanperän overtook Hyundai in the last special test of the day Thierry Neuvillewho is second overall in the competition, 1.4 seconds behind the Finn.

Rovanperä was fourth in the 2.15-kilometer public special test.

“This was completely expected. Thierry and Hyundai are always good with audience clips”, the young man talked in an interview with C More.

In the long, 24.18-kilometer 14th special stage, Rovanperä was only seventh after losing to Hyundai, who won the sprint To Dani Sordo 10.3 seconds.

Rovanperä manaili after the 14th special test, his starting difficulties, but he didn’t exactly reveal what it was about.

“A bit of confusion at the start. Many things went wrong before the start. The settings went wrong. We lost a lot of time at the beginning of the special test,” Rovanperä told WRC in an interview.

The difficulties in the 14th special test in themselves do not affect his season, as the Finn already secured the world championship in the previous rally of the World Championship earlier in October.

Fourth in the overall competition is Hyundai Ott Tänakhis teammate Sordo in fifth and Toyota’s in sixth Elfyn Evans.

Catalonia the 11th special stage of the rally was canceled when Gus Greensmith crashed his Ford into the guard rail on a narrow stretch of road.

Hyundai’s Teemu Suninen leads the WRC2 class.

On the final day, Sunday, four more special stages will be run in the Catalunya Rally.