Rally | Kalle Rovanperä fell behind the pace on Saturday: “We were too optimistic”

The soft tires quickly proved to be a bad thing for Kalle Rovanpera.

30.9. 20:21

Kalle Rovanperä dropped out of the top fight of the World Rally Championship in Chile on Saturday. Rovanperä has missed out on leading the race Ott from Tänak 1.44.7 minutes.

The fifth place is in the jumps of Rovanperä with a wide margin, because the teammate coming from behind Takamoto Katsuta had left more than a minute at the end of the afternoon, and there was half a minute to go instead of fourth.

Toyota tried a solution on Saturday morning’s run by sending the cars on the route with a bold choice of tires. However, the warm weather and hard road surface, combined with long special tests, punished with a heavy hand.

The soft compound tires crumbled underneath, and every Toyota just had to survive the last special stage of the circuit.

“It didn’t really go well. We were too optimistic when we took the soft tires”, said Rovanperä.

The seriousness of the situation was clear to Rovanpera right away in the morning. With the tire choice in question, the run was only going to be a drive through, so that time would not have been wasted on a possible tire failure.

“It was already clear after the first special test, when we saw our tires. The consumption was much bigger than we expected. It wasn’t until the last special test of the run that we expected to see such wear and tear.”

In action for the world championship, Rovanperä still has all the trump cards in his hands. A teammate With Elfyn Evans had the same problems in the morning run as Rovanperä, so both suffered equally from tire choice.

“The championship is not in mind here. Now let’s just keep the gap to Elfyn as small as possible. Fortunately, he is now close to us, so the situation is better for us.”

According to Rovanperä, the tactical blunder took away the opportunity for a top fight, for which the Toyota star was mentally prepared.

“Some of the hard sections are still dirty. The first and middle special exam are definitely good for us. The starting point was good already in the morning, but we didn’t have tires.”

As a person who loves animals, Rovanperä has found support from a surprising direction.

“I have seen many nice dogs on transition sections. It always cheers me up”, smiled Rovanperä.