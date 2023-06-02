Rally | Kalle Rovanperä ended the day with a wild bet – he mused with satisfaction: “It was sweet”

Kalle Rovanperä had reason to be satisfied.

Olbia

Kalle Rovanperä22, had an eventful day at the World Rally Championship in Sardinia on Friday.

Toyota driver Rovanperä continues the rally on Saturday from fourth place. He has lost the race to the leading Hyundai man Esapekka for Lapland 46.1 seconds.

Defending world champion Rovanperä’s driving day was hampered, among other things, by a collision with a cow during the fourth special stage of the competition.

Rovanperä also suffered from the role of road cleaner, as he was the first driver on the route and “ploughed” the track from the slippery loose gravel for those who came behind.

After the weather changed, Rovanperä’s speed improved on the rain-soaked roads. He set the record for the almost 50-kilometer Monte Lerno-Sa Conchedda special test that ended the driving day. In the final stages, Rovanperä rose three places in the overall standings.

“The afternoon run was already a little better for us, and especially that long stretch when it started to rain really well. It was a sweet spot, and there was no need to clean loose gravel”, even though there was standing water there.

“I don’t know why there’s always a good shot in a rainstorm like that,” mused World Championship point leader Rovanperä.

A total of eight special tests are to be run on Saturday. The rally ends on Sunday.

“Actually, it’s really nice to continue after the success of that last special exam. weather conditions will of course continue to play a big role.”

“The rain wouldn’t bother me at all, it would make it easier to go. Of course, we always aim high, but now we’ll take it one day at a time,” Rovanperä said.