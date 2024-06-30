Rally | Kalle Rovanperä drove to a sovereign victory in the World Rally Championship in Poland

Rally|Kalle Rovanperä started the World Rally Championship in Poland with a quick warning and drove to a wonderful victory.

Double world champion Kalle Rovanperä23, once again showed his unparalleled abilities at the weekend in the Polish World Rally Championship.

This season, Rovanperä, who only occasionally rides in the World Championship, was not even supposed to compete in Poland. Toyota’s Sébastien Ogier however, he was injured in a crash during the notation period, and Rovanperä was recalled from his summer vacation to work on the stringing.

Rovanperä’s driving did not show a lack of preparation, but he drove to a clear victory on the Polish gravel.

Rovanperä beat his teammate who finished second by Elfyn Evans with 28.3 seconds. The third was from M-Sport Adrien Fourmaux (+42.7).

Rovanperä won the competition on a terrible Saturday. Suomalaisä drove the bases in six of Saturday’s seven special tests.

The victory was Rovanpera’s first career in Poland, as the last time the World Series was held in the country was in 2017.

“Pretty incredible week. This week was not very normal and we really worked hard. I’m quite tired now”, Rovanperä referred to the short preparation time of the team in the victory interview.

“We were able to help our team a lot, so this was not a waste of time,” Rovanperä continued.

Rovanperä has now driven four of the season’s seven World Championship races. Of these, he has won two (Kenya, Poland), and twice he has had to stop (Sweden, Portugal).

Rovanperä didn’t get a full points pot from Poland, because the fastest on Sunday was from Hyundai Ott Tänakwho interrupted the rally once already on Friday.

The World Series is led by Hyundai Thierry Neuville with 136 points. The champion of the last two seasons, Rovanperä, is not chasing the World Championship title this year. The Finn now has 60 points.

The Rally World Series continues on the 18th–21st. July in Latvia. After that, the program includes the Finnish World Cup Rally (August 1–4).