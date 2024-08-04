Rally | Kalle Rovanperä drove out in the Finnish World Rally Championship

Rally|Rovanperä was overwhelmingly leading the rally at the time of interruption.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä has interrupted Finland’s World Rally Championship from the overwhelming leading position to the last in the previous special test in Sahloinen-Moks. He drove his car into a rock.

Rovanperä led the overall competition after 18 special tests, almost 47 seconds ahead of his teammate Sebastien Ogier.

Two-time world champion Rovanperä has not won the Finnish World Rally Championship held in his central Finnish homeland. The previous Finnish winner was from 2017 Esapekka Lappi.