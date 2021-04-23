Rally | Kalle Rovanperä drove out after just over five kilometers in the Croatian rally

Rovanperä and map reader Jonne Halttunen survived the exit without injuries.

Toyota Kalle Rovanperä the competition in the Croatian World Rally Championship began in the worst possible way.

Rovanperä drove out in the opening special stage only after just over five kilometers. Both Rovanperä and a map reader Jonne Halttunen are fine.

Rovanperä leads the World Championships after two races with 39 points. Second is Hyundain Thierry Neuville 35 points.

