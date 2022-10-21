Rally | Kalle Rovanperä drove four bottom times on the opening day and is second

Kalle Rovanperä, who secured his World Championship title, improved his grip during the opening day in the Catalunya rally.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä is the second last of the World Series after the opening day in the previous race in the Catalunya Rally.

The competition is led by Toyota Sebastien Ogier, of which Rovanperä, who secured the world championship in the previous race, is 4.8 seconds behind.

Third is Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville 12.5 seconds from the top. His teammate Ott Tänak is fourth, also driving a Hyundai Dani Sordo fifth and Toyota’s Elfyn Evans in the sixth.

Rovanperä drove the day’s eight special tests with the base time in four. His pace improved towards the end of the day.

Rovanperä gassed up the bottom time of the last previous, 22.6-kilometer 7th special stage on the opening day, ahead of eight-time world champion Ogier.

“This (special exam) went much better than in the morning. The car and tires are working better,” said Rovanperä, the first driver on the route, in an interview with WRC.

The competition continues on Saturday with seven special tests and ends on Sunday.

Salou, Spain:

World Rally Championship 12/13 race, Catalunya Rally:

The situation after the 1st driving day, 8/19 special test: 1) Sebastien Ogier France, Toyota 1.06.07,9, 2) Kalle Rovanperä/Jonne Halttunen Finland, Toyota 4.8 seconds behind, 3) Thierry Neuville Belgium, Hyundai –12, 5, 4) Ott Tänak Estonia, Hyundai –20.0, 5) Dani Sordo Spain, Hyundai –50.9, 6) Elfyn Evans Britain, Toyota –1.01.2, 7) Craig Breen Ireland, Ford –1.03.7, 8) Takamoto Katsuta Japan, Toyota –1.28.6, 9) Adrien Fourmaux France, Ford –1.31.3, 10) Gus Greensmith Britain, Ford –1.38.8.

The rally continues on Saturday with seven special stages.