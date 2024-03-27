Rally | Kalle Rovanperä dismisses rally reforms: “There's no point”

Rovanperä needs permanence from the rule changes.

Rally two-time world champion Kalle Rovanperä gives forthright criticism of the upcoming changes to the World Rally Championship and the people responsible for them.

The international car association FIA wants to narrow the gap between the WRC and WRC2 classes. The rule changes aim to encourage an increase in the number of teams and drivers in the main class.

As part of the decisions of the World Motor Sports Council WMSC, the Rally1 cars used by the current WRC class will be phased out after the 2026 season. The hybrid unit of power sources will be decommissioned already after the current season.

“It doesn't make any sense,” said Rovanperä about removing the hybrid Autosport by.

The performance lost with the removal of the hybrid is replaced by reducing the total weight of the car and changing the air restrictors and aerodynamics.

It is also significant that with the rule changes coming into effect for the 2026 season, there will be a 330 horsepower ceiling for power sources, and the cost ceiling for cars will be 400,000 euros.

“For sure, driving is less enjoyable than it is now. There are good points in the ideas, but there are also changes that I don't think make any sense. A terrible hassle for two years and spending money to combine two classes that will never be equal or properly combined.”

“I understand that they (Fia) want more cars in the main series, but that's it. They should focus on making new rules for 2027, and then hopefully new teams will join.”

Rovanperä wants permanence from rule changes, not reforms every couple of years.

“So far, no real future plans have been presented, so there will be no new stables.