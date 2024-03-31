Rally | Kalle Rovanperä didn't spare words about his own performance: “I don't think the Safari rally can be driven better”

The Safari Rally ended with a Finnish celebration.

Defensive world champion Kalle Rovanperä made his mark furiously in the World Rally Championship on Sunday. The Finn, who is running a short World Cup program this season, gassed up his kart Jonne Halttunen with a show-stopping victory in the Safari Rally in Kenya.

On Sunday, Rovanperä drove safely and secured the victory of the race. On the power stage, the climax of the safari, he was fourth and collected two additional points.

After the severe disappointment of the World Rally Championship in Sweden, a successful gig in Africa made Rovanperä happy.

“This is always special. This race is so tough, and also a legendary race for Toyota. We've always been good here, and we continue to be. As they say in Africa, the leading car is always a Toyota”, Rovanperä fumed in his victory interview after the race.

“Everyone has worked hard on the car. Me and Jonne did a good job. I don't think you can drive the Safari rally better than we did. There were no problems all weekend and we drove very smartly. It was a good performance.”

Profit was in Rovanperä's 12th World Rally Championship. He has also won the previous two world championships.

Rovanperä collected a total of 20 points in the rally and rose to fifth place in the World Championship. He has a total of 31 MM points.

Got into bad trouble in the early stages of the race Thierry Neuville collected a total of 11 MM points on Sunday and a total of 19 from the weekend. He leads the World Series with a pot of 67 points ahead of Rovanperä's teammate Elfyn Evanswho has 61 points.