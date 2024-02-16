Rally | Kalle Rovanperä denies that he squeezed the wheel: “It was a pretty easy place”

Kalle Rovanperä's race in Sweden went wrong on Friday morning.

16.2. 14:16 | Updated 16.2. 22:21

Two Toyota, which won the previous rally car world championship Kalle Rovanperän the return to the World Rally Championship was ruined right from the start in Sweden on Friday.

Rovanperä slipped on a snow bank on the fourth fast lap of the race, and there was an interruption ahead. Before his mistake, the Finn was leading the rally.

“It was a pretty easy place, but we went wide. It hit hard because the others had dropped the bench. We spun 360 degrees. The situation wasn't too bad, but the snow weighed down the cooler, Rovanperä summed up the situation.

Rovanperä went to Sweden with victory in mind. The Finnish star, who is only driving selected rallies this year, does not have to worry about the World Championship points situation, but the importance of continuing the race was tested.

However, with the new points system, the team demands Rovanperä to continue.

“Saturday is not important for us, but on Sunday there are a lot of points that we have to try to bring to the team. There will certainly be more motivation then, but tomorrow can be a bit difficult.”

Great Rovanperä, who started from the starting place, did not feel that he had squeezed too hard.

“I don't think that's what it was about. We went wide and that was it. We were able to continue right away, but then we saw that the water pressure started to drop, and it was over,” Rovanperä said.

Rovanperen like Hyundai too Ott Tänak experienced an interception in the fourth quarter. Heavy snowfall tormented drivers on Friday. With that, for example, driving Skoda's Rally2 car Oliver Solberg is no less than third in the overall situation.

The rally is led by a Finnish Hyundai driver Esapekka Lappi a scant 3.2 seconds ahead of Toyota Takamoto Katsuta.

“It was definitely the most challenging days ever on the snow. There is a career where you have to aim, but if you go astray, no one controls it anymore,” said Lappi.

“It was down to a really small thing, but we came pretty confident. In many places we could have driven harder, but on the other hand, there were no situations, so that's fine. Sometimes it felt like we were already driving too cautiously.”

Even though the second World Cup victory of his career is already on the horizon, Lappi keeps his feet on the ground.

“The journey is still long, but of course it's nice that there will be successes and thus self-confidence. Let's try to keep in mind that one day of competition is only behind us.”

Competing with Toyota equipment Sami Pajari is seventh in the general competition and third in the WRC2 class.

There are seven special stages in the Swedish World Rally Championship on Saturday. The race ends on Sunday.