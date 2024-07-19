Rally | Kalle Rovanperä comments on the sensational driver of the World Rally Championship: “We knew how to wait”

Rally|Kalle Rovanperä is at top speed in the Latvian World Rally Championship.

Liepaja

Toyota’s star driver Kalle Rovanperä23, is leading Latvia’s World Rally Championship on Saturday’s driving day from the top spot.

Rovanperä led the rally after Friday’s special tests with 15.7 seconds.

“It went almost as planned. Of course, it’s good to be led and the driving day went smoothly, that’s what my plan is all about. In one clip, it was hard to see – now we have to check if we have any note mistakes in it,” Rovanperä said.

Second there is a surprise in the race, a 24-year-old driving a Ford in his home World Cup race Martin Sesks.

“Martins drives really well, as expected. He already showed in the World Rally Championship in Poland (5th) that he has the speed – that’s why it was certain that he will definitely be good on his home roads. Of course, it is an advantage for him that he knows these special tests,” Rovanperä said.

Rovanperä reports that the first Latvian World Rally Championship in history seems to be of interest to the public.

“There were a lot of gangs on the transition trip when we drove through a couple of towns. It’s really positive to see. There have been a lot of people everywhere, it’s great.”

On Saturday a total of eight special tests are to be run.

“The roads on Saturday’s run are clearer than on Friday. There is no road as technically ridden as on Friday. But they are not easy”, Rovanperä stated.

The Latvian World Cup Rally ends on Sunday.