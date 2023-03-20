Rally | Kalle Rovanperä being honest about Mexico’s result: “There weren’t really any more expectations”

Fourth-placed Kalle Rovanperä was not elated at the finish line of the World Rally Championship in Mexico.

Fourth place and two extra points trickled down Kalle Rovanperän third in the World Rally Championship points. Get rid of the one who leads the series and celebrated the victory in Mexico to Sebastien Ogier has four points

“There wasn’t much more expected than fourth place because of the plowing. “Poweri” was a bit disappointing, but otherwise quite good”, Rovanperä talked.

Rovanperä put everything on the line in the power stage that ended the race. The pieces of the rear spoiler flew into the sky when the Toyota driver hit the road.

This time the pace was enough for fourth place and two additional points.

“There was only one company in that place. We went in too early, so the car didn’t turn anymore, but we went a little wide. I remembered the place, that there was nothing terribly hard about it, so I dared to try a little”.

The missing rear spoiler made the special test difficult for Rovanpera.

“Of course it worked for several seconds. There were also fast sections and bumps where downforce would have been needed to keep the ass from coming loose. I had to mess around a lot, admitted Rovanperä”.

In the World Cup battle the points situation tightened even more. Four drivers are within nine points. It promises a tough fight when the series moves to asphalt.

“Just for the next race and we’ll try to get to a good pace there. Hopefully we will have a good race in Croatia”.