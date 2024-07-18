Rally | Kalle Rovanperä at top speed in the World Championship rally – the fastest in the opening special stage

Rally|The first World Cup-level rally of all time is being gassed up in Latvia.

Liepaja

Of history the first World Cup rally in Latvia started on Thursday with one special test.

The competition in Latvia is practically a gravel rally, but the opening special stage also offered plenty of track and asphalt racing.

Toyota’s star driver was the fastest in the race’s first special stage Kalle Rovanperä.

Rovanperä, 23, has a nostalgic take on this rally, having started competitive rally driving in Latvia as a teenager years ago.

“It’s really nice to be here. I don’t remember much about you, so I don’t have a huge advantage from previous experiences. I have done a normal preparation,” said two-time world champion Rovanperä.

Kalle Rovanperä’s Toyota Rally1 hybrid car photographed in the service area of ​​the World Rally Championship in Latvia.

Latvian the road of the rally is similar in nature to the World Cup rally in Poland, it is mainly a fast and loose gravel road with a sandy surface.

This season, Rovanperä, who only drives part of the World Rally because of his own choice, entered the Latvian World Rally as a fresh winner of the Polish World Rally.

Hyundai driver Esapekka Lappi, 33, was ninth in the opening special stage of the Latvian competition. He lost to Rovanpera by no less than 10.6 seconds.

Lappi marveled at his time at the finish line of the special test. He said in an interview with the organizers that he believed the time would have been much better.

Lapland competes like Rovanperä in only some of the World Cup rallies this season.

He last participated in the World Rally Championship in March in Kenya, where the trip went wrong mainly due to a technical fault with the car.

In the snow of Sweden in February, Lappi jubilantly took the second World Championship victory of his career.

Latvian Lapland recently warmed up for the World Championship in a rally in Lithuania, where they won. However, the opposition in Lithuania was light for Lapland, which is gassing up with top drives in the World Series.

Lappi entered the Latvian World Cup Rally with the goal of grabbing the podium.

The Latvian World Cup competition continues on Friday. The rally ends on Sunday.