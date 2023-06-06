Rally | Kalle Rovanperä answered the upset Elisa Aaltola: “A little clarification for those who don’t know about the sport”

Kalle Rovanperä comments on the crash of the World Rally Championship in Sardinia with a cow.

Sardinian The one who ran into a cow in the MM rally last Friday and continued on after the situation Kalle Rovanperä22, responded on Instagram For Elisa Aaltolawho was upset after noticing Rovanperä’s actions during the rally’s fourth special test.

Aaltola, who expressed her thoughts on both Instagram and Twitter, specializes in ethical and philosophical questions concerning animals.

On Monday, Aaltola published a picture on her Instagram account with a cow and a text bar that reads “Don’t be Rovanperä”, and a quote from Rovanperä’s comments after the situation.

“The rally driver hit a cow, and the media focused on whether the car was damaged. The rally driver himself continued on the journey without even looking at how the cow was doing. Later he said that ‘the cow flew spectacularly’. What?” Aaltola wrote.

Rovanperä wrote his answer in the comment field of the publication.

“A little clarification for those who don’t know about the sport. If, unfortunately, there is a collision with an animal, for example, the race organizer and the orderlies along the route are responsible for taking care of the animal immediately after the event. Not our competitors, because for example us stopping at that place could possibly cause a new dangerous situation when the next competitor comes after a few minutes”, Rovanperä answered.

The reigning world champion added that the animal’s condition had been checked after the unfortunate crash.

“The competition organizer sent a veterinarian to the living cow, and the cow has been taken care of properly. In other words, in our competitions, we don’t intentionally leave animals to their own luck if something happens, and basically we try to keep them off the route, of course.”

Finland The operational manager of the World Cup Rally Markus Häkkinen said on Monday for HSthat each special test already has extensive manning due to safety requirements.

“If the driver’s car is in good driving condition, it can cause even more dangerous situations if you stop there for a while [erikoiskokeilla on yhtä aikaa liikkeellä useita autoja]. The organizing organization of the special exam in question should take responsibility for what happened,” said Häkkinen.

In addition, the rally control center receives a continuous feed of in-car images (cars have video cameras) of each car.

“In the management center, we are just as well, if not better, up-to-date on what’s happening [erikoiskokeilla] happens like what you can interpret from, for example, a TV broadcast,” Häkkinen said.

Rovanperä dodged animals off the road but was unable to completely avoid contact. It was unclear to Rovanpera and others after the quick bite, what happened to the cow in the extraordinary dangerous situation.

IS asked on Friday shortly after the event From Antonio Turrito, how they deal with a cow stuck under a car. Turrito was part of the management of the World Rally Championship in Sardinia.

Turrito communicated that the cow will be euthanized if it is in bad shape and euthanasia is considered best for the animal. According to Turrito’s report, the veterinarian took the cow to investigate.

Rovanperä leads the World Rally Championship by 25 points from Hyundai to Thierry Neuville. Rovanperä has collected 118 points after six races.

