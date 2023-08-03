Rally | Jorma Pulkkinen in the back bumper and naked runners – it has happened at the Jyväskylä rally

Jyväskylä The World Cup rally will be held again this weekend. Over the years, the rally has happened and happened – both funny coincidences and more unpleasant accidents.

Attached are some unforgettable events from the Jyväskylä rally.

Hood up

The most legendary moments of the rally were experienced in 1967, when Timo Mäkinen drove a large part of the Ouninpohja special test with the hood up.

Timo Mäkinen drove fast with the hood up.

Mäkinen had purposely left the hood a little open before Ouninpohja, because the Morris Mini’s engine had warmed up a little during the previous special test. The hood was attached with a strong leather strap, but Mäkinen’s tuning failed in the middle of the 25-kilometer long special test.

HS titled the event on August 20, 1967 as follows: “Possible only in a nightmare: Nokkapelti with eyes with a pitch; Mäkinen’s speed is still at its peak.”

Heikki Parkkonen the article he wrote was in any case flighty: “Terror has taken hold of the black ribbon of people that almost unbroken lines the road, but instead, in the shadow of the hood, behind the completely darkened windshield, it is calm as before the curtain goes up before the beginning of the program number that has been rehearsed many times.”

Despite the hood opening, Mäkinen was third in the special test and won the rally.

First taste of mobile phones

A year 1976 At the rally in Jyväskylä, a surprising phone call was made. Markku Alénin The Fiat Mirafiori was going bad and he decided to take a call to the Abarth factory in Turin. What was surprising here was that Alén did not call on a landline, as the calls were mainly made, but on a mobile phone.

“It was a so-called ARP phone, a gadget weighing like a brick that was not actually kept in a pocket but carried. I had received a phone from Salora, who was my sponsor at the time,” Alén recalled in 2019 Ilta-Sanom.

“When they had first recovered from someone calling the factory directly from the forest, the shock of the Abarth team turned into action.”

Markku Alén’s speed was too much for others in the 1976 Jyväskylä Suurajai.

The telephone handset was placed near the end of the exhaust pipe so that the factory could hear how the car was running. In this way, the fault was localized, and Alén went on to win the rally.

Strange events

Over the years, the rally audience has seen a wide variety of people. When in the 2012 rally Craig Breen drove off the road, two men ran up there – naked.

Strange antics have also been seen in the rally itself. Map reader Jorma Pulkkinenlater known as an entertainment show host, sat Leo Kinnusen on the rear bumper of the Porsche he drove in the 1977 rally.

The reason was that the throttle cable had been cut from the car. Pulkkinen was sitting by the engine room gassing the Porsche.

After the incident, there was a rule according to which it is only allowed to sit on car seats in rallies.

Two serious outings

Jyväskylä over the years, there have been accidents in the rally, including fatal ones. Twice in the rally, the car has been thrown into the crowd, so that several people have been injured

In the 1984 rally, the Humalamäki special test was run, which had a so-called jump straight. There were several places on the road where the car made long jumps.

Briton of Julian Roderick The Vauxhall Chevette started flying from the first jump. He lost control of the car and it was thrown into the crowd. Part of the audience was in the restricted area. At least nine people were injured in the accident, some seriously.

Even at that time, the organizers of the rally claimed that safety could not be improved further. The eyes were on the audience.

“In the same way that the public has gotten the drunkards among them off the roadways, now we hope for the same group discipline in everything to keep order,” stated the representative of Suurajoje Reino Pättiniemi in HS on August 26, 1984.

The Humalamäki special stage is no longer on the World Rally Championship program.

The most serious the expulsion took place in 1996, when the Danish Karsten Richardt Mitsubishi crashed into the public at Harju’s special test in the middle of Jyväskylä.

One person died and 32 were injured in the accident, nine of which were seriously injured.

The main cause of the accident was assessed to be the driver’s driving error. Richardt was a rather inexperienced rally driver.

