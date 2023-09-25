Rally | Jari-Matti Latvala’s revelation about the “gentleman’s agreement” of the World Rally Championship

The door to Toyota won’t open for Ott Tänak. However, the reason is not the Estonian himself.

Rally There are a handful of salaried drivers touring the World Series. The full World Series is currently being driven by only two world champions, who are in a league of their own compared to others.

The Toyota team could, at least in theory, hire both champions into their team. Ott Tänak too planting Kalle Rovanperän to be a team mate would be a cheeky bet from the Japanese brand, which nothing really prevents.

If Toyota were to attach Tänak to its team, it could ruin the success dreams of its main competitor Hyundai already before the first special test of the 2024 season. It’s largely Hyundai’s responsibility to prevent the equation from happening, because they can’t be sure. The Korean brand desperately needs a star like Tänak.

Both of them Bringing the champions – Rovanperä and Tänak – to the same team might make the series a bit boring, so in the name of the common good of the sport, Toyota will not go for such a solution.

Toyota team manager Jari-Matti Latvala admits the validity of the gentlemen’s agreement that generally prevails in the World Rally Championship, which practically waters down Tänak’s return to Toyota as Rovanperä’s company.

“That’s the way it is. If one team takes all the world champions, that’s not a good thing. However, all teams have been able to win rallies this season,” Latvala points out.

Ott Tänak now drives in the M-Sport team.

Hiring champion drivers is no sure guarantee of dominance. The M-Sport team competing with Ford ran the seasons 2000–02 Carlos Sainz and Colin McRaebut did not achieve either the drivers’ or teams’ championship with them.

On paper, Ford’s bet was justified and good, but Peugeot’s even stronger team could not be beaten at that time.

For the 2024 season the driver puzzle is being built at breakneck speed behind the scenes. Tänak, who now competes with M-Sport, has promised to continue his career, so the only option for the 2019 world champion can be found in the Hyundai team.

Kalle Rovanperä won the World Rally Championship in Greece in September.

Latvala does not promise Toyota’s announcement of next season’s driver line-up for a while yet. First, you have to finalize the contracts with each driver separately.

“Yes, it will last until the end of the year. However, the goal is to continue with the same lineup,” says Latvala.

This season, Kalle Rovanperä’s teammates are driving Toyota Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta. In addition to them, the eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier drives in the Toyota team for part of the season’s races.