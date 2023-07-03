Rally | Jari-Matti Latvala returns as a driver in the Finnish World Rally Championship

Jari-Matti Latvala last drove in the World Rally Championship in 2020.

Toyota’s Team manager of the MM rally team Jari-Matti Latvala participates as a driver in the Finnish rally organized at the beginning of August. Toyota confirmed the matter on his Twitter account.

Latvala drives Toyota’s Rally1 car in the competition. The stable’s other race drivers are Kalle Rovanperä, Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta.

Latvala, 38, last drove in the World Rally Championship in Sweden 2020. The Finnish driver’s actual driving career in the World Series ended in the 2019 season.

The Finnish World Rally Championship will be held in the Jyväskylä region from the 3rd to the 6th. August.