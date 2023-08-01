Rally | Jari-Matti Latvala pressed the gas in the World Championship rally car and was immediately surprised: “It feels pretty fierce”

Toyota’s team manager Jari-Matti Latvala’s test day was busy and noisy.

Konnevesi

Jari-Matti Latvala In the overalls of Toyota’s factory garage, there is a sight that has not been a reality for four years. However, now it is, it’s time for the party competition.

Not by any means in honor of the 50th anniversary, but as a small-scale handout from Toyota’s big manager From Akio Toyodawho will take Latvala’s role as the team’s team manager during the Finnish World Rally Championship.

The exception arrangement is a once-in-a-lifetime solution for both parties. Latvala no longer aspires to become a full-time rally professional behind the wheel, and Toyoda’s schedule would not allow for more rally trials.

The six-kilometer long test road included both a small road section and a hard-bottomed and wider road. Latvala was able to play to his heart’s content with a car where the performance never ends.

“It’s been really nice to drive. The car runs amazingly well. From the first pull, I’ve been surprised how easy it was to get in,” Latvala mused.

Test day the first strokes surprised the champion of the 209 World Rally Championship, because never before has Latvala had so much engine power to tickle the accelerator.

“ In the initial situation, the power of the hybrid feels quite fierce when 500 horsepower is in use.

The hybrid kick lasts a maximum of ten seconds after starting, or until the driver raises the pedal at least a third.

Jari-Matti Latvala wearing racing overalls at the Kerava rally in 2020.

In addition to his own preferences, Latvala wants some for his car Kalle Rovanperän preferred choices. It is better to take advantage of the work of a master driver than to start developing your own adjustments from scratch with a day’s notice.

“Now we have gone in the direction of Kalle’s adjustments and are already very close to them. I have really enjoyed being inside the car. At the same time, a few of the boys’ comments about how the rear has slipped, how the power of the hybrid has come and how the car has not grounded as sensitively as the old car have opened up to me.”

Common for years as an active driver in the World Series is the excitement caused by driving. It hasn’t disappeared anywhere, even though it’s been 20 years since starting in the World Series.

“ It wasn’t so easy to sleep, but this test drive is the most important thing this week.

In his first World Rally Championship in Finland, Latvala finished 14th in a Ford Focus WRC.

“I was already a little nervous when I came to the test. It wasn’t so easy to sleep, but this test drive is the most important thing this week. It’s already easier to go into the sheet music when you get an idea of ​​what this car is like.”

As the car becomes more familiar, there is a risk that the feeling will take over and the road will become narrow.

To reduce the risk, Latvala has been given a map reader Juho Hännenen as well as his spiritual coach Niilo Konttinenwho already helped Latvala during the Volkswagen years.

“Let’s stick to our own pace – whether it’s a positive or negative surprise. We’re not going to throw ourselves around, because that would be the worst thing we can do,” said Latvala.