Rally | Jari-Matti Latvala is back at the wheel again

Jari-Matti Latvala, head of Toyota’s World Rally Team, will compete in Japan at the beginning of September.

Toyota’s Head of the World Championship rally team Jari-Matti Latvala has to find a replacement for himself also for the next World Cup rally on the calendar.

The 39-year-old Finn will participate on September 8-10. For the Japan Rally Series race in Hokkaido. Rally on the pages it was announced that Toyota confirmed Latvala and kartturi Juho Hännenen participation in the competition.

The World Rally Championship in Greece is held on the same weekend.

Latvala’s trip to Japan has been planned since the beginning of the year. He said in January For Autosport about the plans to drive in Hokkaido with Toyota’s new Rally2 class car under development.

“I am very excited. That rally is where the World Rally Championship in Japan used to be. I have very good memories from there. It’s very wonderful to be back there with a Rally2 car,” Latvala said at the time, according to Autosport.

Toyota’s Latvala, who has been the team manager since 2021, drove last weekend in Jyväskylä in the World Rally Championship for the first time since 2020. He finished fifth in Toyota’s Rally1.

In Jyväskylä, Latvala was succeeded as team manager by the chairman of Toyota’s board Akio Toyoda.