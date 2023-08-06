Rally | Jari-Matti Latvala fought in the mud: “I went along the small road and fell”

The driver thanked when Latvala cleared the bad spot.

Jyväskylä

Jari-Matti Latvala in the municipality, they swear in the name of politeness.

By the measure of mental maturity, Latvala drives one of his best rallies in Jyväskylä. How easy it would be to get too excited about a situation where you are given a modern Rally1 car to drive and have free hands to drive as you feel good in your heart.

Latvala hasn’t had that fear all weekend. The car has stayed firmly in the middle of the road. The route has been checked by a map reader Juho Hännenen quirky sense of humor.

The fifth place is firmly in the hands of the pair, because there are two minutes ahead and almost five behind, so there is no competition on Sunday either.

Latvala has missed out on leading the race of Elfyn Evans 3.39.5 minutes.

“Juho asked in Vekkula when it was slippery to take the last couple of corners carefully. I took a little off them and Juho thanked me, saying ‘thank you, Jari-Matti – now this big road felt nice'”, laughed Latvala.

The special test that ended the day was the worst that Latvala has seen in his long career in Central Finland.

“The rain made it really challenging. I’ve never been in a situation in Finland before where you really have to fight in the mud. I went along a small road and fell. If the audience was watching, it was certainly interesting to watch.”

Jari-Matti Latvala is one of the drivers who survived Jyväskylä without any problems.

With transition sections, the two filed their notes to better faith, which improved the chance of succeeding in the goal of finishing the rally with honor.

“I tried to get the mistakes out of them. In a few places, I put them faster in places where things had to be taken out for no reason. I was not satisfied with Västilä’s note. It was scored first and the score was a bit cautious. Driving there was careful, even though the road was great,” lamented Latvala.