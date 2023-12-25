Rally | Jari-Matti Latvala comments on Kalle Rovanperä's surprise solution – “Not in my time”

Jari-Matti Latvala regrets Kalle Rovanperä's decision to drive only part of the World Cup rallies next season.

Double world champion Kalle Rovanperä will not drive all World Series rallies next season. He himself wanted to lighten his driving program.

Rovanperä, 23, has justified his decision by the fact that he has been driving rallies purposefully and professionally since childhood and now wants to take a breather.

Jari-Matti Latvala38, now has two part-time drivers in the Toyota World Championship rally team, when in addition to Rovanperä also the French grand champion Sébastien Ogier40, will miss some of the Games.

Rovanperen to lighten the pace of reflection, information about his inner circle leaked out more than a year ago.

“It was still a bit of a surprise when this idea of ​​Kalle's part-time work was brought to my attention. But I also understood it. Kalle had a bit of a motivation problem after that first championship year in 2022. I understand that he needs a bit of a break and wants to try a bit of other things. Then it raises and boosts that enthusiasm for the future again”, says Latvala.

Kalle Rovanperä made a bold decision. Picture from the Central European World Rally Championship in the fall.

Latvala believes that Rovanperä will have a hard time in the World Cup rallies he can choose for next season.

“I believe that Kalle will immediately fight for victories when he comes to the races. At that age, when he is young, the pace will definitely be maintained. You can see with Ogier that he is a bit stiff at the beginning of the races. That break in driving, when he gets older, it makes it a bit difficult. But Kalle is so young that it shouldn't affect him.”

“Kalle should be really strong when he comes to compete. He must be in good physical condition and rested.”

Also Latvala trained goal-oriented rally driving already in his childhood and was also able to compete at an early stage.

Did he need to cheat and only drive part of the season during his professional career?

“There wasn't such a thing in my time, there wasn't even such a possibility that you could have driven only part of the races. That kind of culture didn't exist, it has come here in the last few years.”

And was Latvala visibly tired or bored with his profession?

“I had a hard time at the end of 2016. It's one of my worst seasons [6:s MM-sarjassa]. At that time there were few in-house matters at Volkswagen, and somehow that motivation ran out.

Next for a year, Latvala moved to the newly established Toyota factory garage as a driver. His active driving career practically ended after the 2019 season.

Jari-Matti Latvala has seen the rally from the perspective of both the driver and the team boss. Picture from the World Rally Championship in Sardinia.

In the past years, before Latvala's top career, some of the professional drivers could only drive part of the season, because even the stallions were not obliged to participate in every race of the World Cup season. The driving programs of the drivers who toured the World Series were also tailored and designed according to their strengths.

With these prospects, Rovanperä, 23, will compete next season at least in the Swedish and Finnish World Cup rallies and probably also in the Safari rally. Rovanperä has said that he plans to drive a total of 6–7 World Cup rallies next year.

The 2024 World Rally Championship season starts at the end of January in Monte Carlo.