Saturday, August 10, 2024
Rally | Janni Hussi told the hard news about his rally career

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2024
in World Europe
Rally | Janni Hussi told the hard news about his rally career
Janni Hussi and Lauri Joona will not continue together.

Rally driver Lauri Joona and karttur Janni Hussi no longer continue to cooperate. Hussi tells about it on his Instagram account.

“One wonderful rally trip came to an end last week in Jyväskylä,” Hussi writes.

“The journey has been extremely educational and the journey has had both ups and downs and twists and turns.”

Hussi says that the decision was made before the Jyväskylä rally. Hussi has not locked up his future, but says he will continue with rallying.

Jonah and Hussi started riding together last year. The duo’s last race together was last weekend’s World Rally Championship in Jyväskylä, where they finished seventh in the overall race.

In the WRC2 class, the pair was third.

