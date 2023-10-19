Rally | Janni Hussi on the way out, the car broke down – “This is what rally is sometimes”

Janni Hussi and his co-driver Lauri Joona had to go out.

Media personality and a rally kart Janni Hussi32, ended up with his driving partner Lauri Joonan26, with out on the road during test runs.

This is evident from the text and picture published by Huss on Instagram.

Joona and Hussi drove asphalt tests in Spain. The Instagram post shows a Skoda with its front damaged.

“Greetings from Spain. We’ve been driving an asphalt test here for a couple of days on nice tracks. As you can see from the second picture, we started looking for borders, found them and even went a little over. This is what the rally is sometimes, but we don’t give up,” Hussi wrote.

In the first photo of the publication, Joona and Hussi are smiling by the side of the road, but in the second photo, a wrecked Skoda is shown.

You can see a picture of Joona and Huss’ badly damaged Skoda by pressing the arrow in the embed.

From the text of the publication, one could conclude that no one was injured in the run-out.

It has been reported that Huss and Joona will participate in the Central European World Cup Rally at the end of October and at least seven World Cup rallies next year in the WRC2 class.