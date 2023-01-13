Saturday, January 14, 2023
Rally | Heikki Kovalainen’s season got off to a sad start – the Tunturiralli fell short

January 13, 2023
Heikki Kovalainen had a difficult start in the rally championship series.

13.1. 20:43

The former F1 star Heikki Kovalainen41, the season’s first WC rally went wrong at the very beginning.

Skoda driver Kovalainen had to stop the race in the third special test due to a spin out.

Kovalainen and his experienced co-driver Miikka Anttila50, were able to continue the trip a little after the run-out but eventually had to stop.

Kovalainen had lost to the leader by more than a minute in the two special stages of the race.

On Friday, the 28-year-old was at the top of the race in his Skoda Jari Huttunen, which has hit the bottom times of fast-tracks. You can follow the live results of the competition at the results service of the SM series from here.

to the SM series the Arctic Lapland rally that belongs to it, or more familiarly the Hilltop Rally, ends on Saturday.

See also  Economy - Could Europe live without Russian gas?

Anttila worked as Kovalainen’s map reader only in Tunturiralli. In other competitions of the SM series, the notes are read by a well-known radio and TV presenter Janni Hussi.

Janni Hussi and Heikki Kovalainen belong to the Secto Automotive Labs rally team. Picture: JUSSI HELTTUNEN

