Rally | Heikki Kovalainen puts his all into the rally – now it was revealed how Janni Hussi ended up as a kart driver

The celebrity cart was found on the recommendation of Esapekka Lapi.

14.1. 19:10

Rally The SM series got a very interesting competitor for the 2023 season, when the ex-formula star Heikki Kovalainen signed up.

In the opening race of the season at the weekend in Rovaniemi, Kovalainen was read by the most experienced map reader in the World Rally Championship Miikka Anttilawhich is remembered Jari-Matti Latvala from the chest. In the rest of the SM rallies, the better-known Kovalainen couple works as media personalities Janni Hussiwhich was bitten by the rally fly last year.

“The idea actually came from the beginning Esapekka from Lapland. I talked to him in the fall and said that the SM series would be nice to drive. EP said that Janni could be an option as a cart driver, because he is an interesting person and hard working,” explains Kovalainen.

“Then I contacted Janni, and that’s where it started. I don’t have the slightest doubt that he will handle the job well.”

Kovalainen and getting Huss for Finnish rally sprinters was a lottery win for the organizers of the SM series. Kovalainen emphasizes that the purpose is also to succeed.

“Of course, I’d also like to succeed so that this doesn’t just become a great social media project. We aim to be able to demonstrate speed at some point in time. There are certainly challenges on the trip and there is plenty to learn.”

Although the character of a racing driver is strong, Kovalainen also acknowledges the realities.

“Just driving purely, my speed could be enough to be in the top six after at least a few rallies. The sport is familiar to me, but I have ridden on completely different surfaces. Even though I’m Finnish, snow and gravel are foreign elements to me.”

“The asphalt is still haunting me in the back of my head. However, we are trying hard to improve driving. The car should be engaged more and the hands should be used more violently in the cockpit.”

Rally has ignited a great passion in the old railway driver. Kovalainen patiently aims for the top.

“I have a longer plan, but I haven’t really shouted about it. It makes you want to drive more and longer. I am aware that rallying requires a lot of getting to know and learning about different roads.”

“It will certainly take a few years if you want to challenge for the top of the SM series. In that sense, the target is further ahead.”

Kovalainen will drive in the 2023 season equally in all competitions also in the Japanese rally series. In addition, like last year, the intention is to also participate in the World Rally Championship in Japan in November. There are no other World Cup matches in sight.

“At least I’m not driving the Finnish World Rally Championship, and I really wouldn’t even want to compete there. This preparation would not be enough, because I still want to succeed.”

Season the opening rally in Rovaniemi went smoothly for Kovalainen. The Suomussalme native drove into a snowbank already in the third special test, and the race was abandoned once again.

“At first the driving didn’t go well and the gap came to the top. After that, I made a mistake myself. There is much more to do than I thought beforehand”, commented Kovalainen.

In the final results, Kovalainen was 26th. Won the rally Teemu Asunmaa with a narrow difference of 1.5 seconds, Konkari Juha Salo.