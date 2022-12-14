Rally | Heikki Kovalainen drives the SM rally with Janni Hussi as karter

Kovalainen is driving a rally in a new team.

Former F1 driver Heikki Kovalainen participates in the rally SM series in the season starting in January. As a map reader, he has a media persona Janni Hussithe release states.

Kovalainen and Hussi drive in the new Secto Automotive Labs garage, which has two Škoda Fabia cars in the SM rally. The second car is driven by a 17-year-old Justus Räikkönen as a kart Mikael Korhonen. Räikkönen is a former F1 driver Kimi Räikkönen nephew.

Kovalainen drives in the SM1 class and Räikkönen in the SM3 class.

For Kovala rally is not a new thing, as he won the Japanese rally series championship this year and drove his first WCR rally in Japan as well. Kovalainen immediately took the World Championship point after finishing tenth.

“The next natural step in my rally career is to move to the world’s most prestigious national series, the rally SM series. I’m looking forward to the upcoming season and the new challenges it will bring,” Kovalainen says in the press release.

Huss’s first steps as a karter took place last spring at the Lahti Historic Rally, where the rally car driver Sami Pajari he was challenged.

“I got so excited that I ordered my own helmet the week after the rally. I completed my rally qualification, and I’ve karted in two races with Sam,” says Hussi in the press release.

“I wanted to refine the hobby further, and when Heikki posted a message that he was participating in the SM series and would be without a kart, it felt like the pieces fell into place.”

The rally championship series starts in January with the Tunturi rally, which is now known as the Arctic Lapland Rally. Ilta-Sanom according to Hussi, he is not yet involved in the Arctic Circle due to his busy schedule. Kovalainen’s cart is Jari-Matti Latvala former map reader Miikka Anttila.

There are a total of seven races in the rally championship series.