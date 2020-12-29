Highlights: Stones at rallies held for Ram temple in MP last week

Stoning took place in Ujjain, Indore and Mandsaur of MP

Allegations of Muslim organizations, damage to our shrines

Congress MLA said, there is no such thing as police in the state

Bhopal

Hindu organizations in some parts of MP had rallies to raise money for the Ram temple. There was stone pelting at these rallies. These incidents have shocked the members of the Muslim community. Members of the Muslim community alleged that the police remained mute spectators in the last week of December despite incidents of targeting religious places and setting fire to homes in Indore, Ujjain and other areas.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, on the other hand, claimed that those who were taking out a procession for the Ram temple faced pre-planned attacks. Saddam Patel, a resident of Chandkhedi village in Indore district, told that after the injuries, I am suffering in pain and fear. Speaking on Saturday from the hospital bed in a shaky voice, he said that I am not in a position to talk right now.

His acquaintances said that on December 29, Saddam and his 4 brothers were injured and their house in a different area was set on fire. Village sarpanch Dilawar Patel said the violence started with inflammatory slogans made towards the participants of the rally. He claimed that members of Saddam’s family were shot and wounded by assault with swords.

Dilawar alleged that the miscreants also cast out the eyes of buffaloes and goats of Saddam’s family. At the same time, Sohan Vishwakarma, secretary of VHP’s Malwa province (Indore-Ujjain division), said that he has faced stone pelting during rallies to raise funds for the Ram temple. He said that stones are being thrown at our people. Where are such stone deposits coming from them? It is done under conspiracy and looks pre-planned.

He also denied reports of Muslim religious places being defiled in Indore and Mandsaur districts on 29 December. Vishwakarma further said that the police were doing their work and investigating.

BJP government is responsible

Congress MLA Arif Masood blamed the state’s BJP government for this situation and said that some ministers made inflammatory statements. He said that it seems that there is no police. Police officers are helpless. They are unable to take decisions. Masood alleged that on the day violence erupted in Indore, I called the Deputy Inspector General of Range four times and asked him to take action. But no action was taken.

Law will do its job

When asked about these incidents, on Friday, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan said in Indore that anyone who is a nuisance, the law will do its job. The state government will take strict action against those who commit such a mess. Chauhan’s statement came after the video went viral on December 29 allegedly showing some persons trying to damage a Muslim shrine in Chandankhedi village.

It is alleged that the Indore district administration has demolished the houses of those accused of throwing stones at a rally in the village. But the Indore district administration claimed that this was being done for road widening after obtaining the consent of the residents. The violence took place on December 29 on the same day during another rally in Mandsaur after allegedly planting a saffron flag over a mosque.

Violence in mandsaur too

Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Siddharth Chaudhary said that we removed the flag in 30 seconds. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Six FIRs have been registered following complaints from both sides. He said that the police is taking fair action. “We are angry,” said businessman Abdul Hakim, a resident of Dorana village, 15 km from Mandsaur town. The accused Azad is roaming. We want the police to arrest them.

Hakim said that my property worth 20 to 25 lakh rupees was ruined. Such anger produces rebels. Despite the violence, the Muslims remained peaceful and set an example. We should be compensated and the culprits should be punished.

It is worth mentioning that after the stone pelting during the rally in Begumganj, Ujjain on 25 December, the district administration also started a vandalism campaign. The authorities then claimed that these houses were illegally occupied and built. Abdul Samad, who hails from Dhar, has alleged in a letter to the District Magistrate that members of a Hindu organization involved in fund raising shook hands and shouted anti-Muslim slogans. However, when Samad was called to comment about this, he could not be contacted.

Sarpanch Patel of Chandankhedi said that the new year has started. The locals want peace to be restored. There should be peace in my village. I pray that violence does not recur.