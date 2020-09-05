Rally | First the bottom time and then the flat tire – Kalle Rovanperä’s World Rally Day has been phased

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä gassed the bottom time in the morning’s special stage, but dropped to seventh place after a flat tire.

Toyota stable Kalle Rovanperä started the morning special stage of the Estonian World Rally Championship excellently. He led the rally after the second special stage that opened in the morning, but suffered a puncture in the third special stage and fell off the tip.

In connection with a tire failure, the aerodynamics of the right rear end of the Rovanperä car were damaged.

“It felt a little different, not very bad, but with quick snippets like it felt here,” Rovanperä said after the fifth special stage on the WRC website.

In the fifth special test Toyota Sebastien Ogier and Rovanperä kept the fastest pace. Still, Rovanperä has already lost to the top in 33.3 seconds.

He continues the rally from seventh place after five sprints.

The race is led by an Estonian driver of Hyundai, who is driving in his home rally Ott Tänak. The second is the Irish Hyundai driver Craig Breen. Third is also the Huyndai driver, a Belgian Thierry Neuville.

M-Sport stables are driven by Fords Esapekka Lapland and Teemu Suninen are currently ranked eight and nine.