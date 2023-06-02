Rally | Finnish skiers at great speed in the Sardinian rain – Lapland gassed up to the top

Kalle Rovanperä came fourth after Friday’s special tests in the World Rally Championship in Sardinia.

Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi took the top spot in the World Rally Championship in Sardinia on Friday’s last, nearly 50-kilometer, seventh special stage of the driving day. Lappi gassed up in the rainy weather for the second fastest time in the special stage and fell short of the Toyota Kalle from Rovanperä only 2.1 seconds.

Lapland leads Toyota Sebastien Ogier after Friday by 0.1 second. Third is Hyundai Thierry Neuville is 18.6 seconds away from the Finn, and the difference between Rovanperä, who came fourth, and Lapland is 46.1 seconds.

“The left rear tire went flat right at the end, and it started to bother me a bit. It was a difficult episode that contained a lot of surprises. We had to be careful, but it’s good to continue,” Lappi summed up in an interview with WRC.

Rainy weather helped Rovanperä’s position as the first rider. As a result of the morning stages, Rovanperä fell almost a minute away from the top, but now the situation is much brighter.

“I immediately tried to drive more aggressively when we got the weather we wanted and a muddier road. It was still not easy, there were a lot of puddles on the road. In any case, I feel at home whenever it rains,” Rovanperä chatted.

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans dropped Rovanperän and Takamoto Katsuta back to sixth, because the Welshman’s car had a flat tire at the seven kilometer mark.

The Sardinia gravel rally continues on Saturday with eight special stages.