Rally | Finland’s rally reputation in Jyväskylä depends on Teemu Suninen: “The attack must be strong”

Teemu Suninen is in a fierce battle in the World Rally Championship in Jyväskylä.

5.8. 21:50

Jyväskylä

Teemu Suninen is now largely supporting Finland’s rally glory, when the big winning favorites of the Jyväskylän competition Kalle Rovanperä and Esapekka Lappi interrupted earlier for outings.

Suninen, who recently joined Hyundai’s World Rally Championship team, is fighting for third place and a place on the podium, when there are only four special stages on the final day, Sunday, to be driven.

In the competition The difference between Suninen, 29, who is lurking in fourth, and the 30-year-old Japanese driver of Toyota who is in third Takamoto Katsuta is 6.4 seconds.

Teemu Suvinen is aiming for a podium place.

Suninen lost to Katsuta by 6.5 seconds in the last special test on Saturday, the Vekkula expressway in the second run.

“The day of driving was good until that last special test, I had a lot of fun,” Suninen said.

“Otherwise we caught Katsuta and overtook him, but there was so much mud and water on that last special stage – it was difficult for me to judge the grip and adjust the pace accordingly. In those circumstances, we have had problems.”

The race on the closing day, Sunday, the Moksi-Sahloinen and Himos-Jämsä speed races will be run – both twice.

“Of course, it would be great to get a podium place in my home rally and immediately in my second rally with Hyundai’s Rally1 car. That would be great – it’s hard, but there’s a chance. It has to be tried – let’s hope the weather is better (drier) on Sunday.”

“The difference is that it is possible to get past Katsuta, but the attack has to be strong. It really requires a hard attack. There’s nothing else to do but go there (to the podium),” Suninen said.

Sunny the best single achievement of his career is second place in the World Rally Championship in Sardinia in 2019. He drove it in a Ford. Suninen has grabbed a total of three podium places in the main class of the World Championship.