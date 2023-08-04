Tanak (Ford) is fastest in the opening special, with a narrow gap on Neuville (Hyundai) and world champion Rovanpera (Toyota)

Julius Martina – Milan

The special town of Harju opened the Rally of Finland as usual, round of the Wrc 2023. The famous Nordic race will challenge the crews on the very fast dirt roads of the Jyväskylä area, with the unknown weather affecting the entire weekend. In the opening race, the best time was set by Ott Tanak, who was determined to redeem himself after the unfortunate weekend in Estonia. The opponent to beat will certainly be Kalle Rovanpera who at the end of this match could put a mortgage on the 2023 World Cup.

tanak in command — The stage in the narrow streets of Harju obviously has different characteristics than the classic Finnish trials. Tanak relied on his experience, immediately making the difference on his opponents. Six tenths ahead of the first pursuer, Thierry Neuville on Hyundai. Kalle Rovanpera put on a show, even hitting a pavement in the final stretch. Third place at seven tenths for the Toyota driver. Not even Lappi (Hyundai), Evans (Toyota) and Loubet are far away, while the Japanese Katsuta (Toyota) and the Finnish Suninen (Hyundai) pay more than 3 seconds. See also Lautaro Martínez: this is how he celebrated his call to the Qatar World Cup, video

the return of latvala — There is so much anticipation to see Jari Matti Latvala at work, back behind the wheel after 3 years of inactivity. The Finnish veteran takes off his role as Toyota Team Principal and returns, for a Rally, to be the driver with the fourth Yaris in the race. His gap from Tanak is 8 seconds, in his first outing in a Rally 1 car. The top 10 is closed by the leader of the WRC 2 class: Jari Huttunen leads a trio of Skoda Fabias completed by Nikolay Gryazin and Andreas Mikkelsen.

rally finland, day 1 standings — On Friday the program includes 9 specials for more than 100 timed km. This is the standings at the end of the first day:

TANAK (Ford) 2’39″0 NEUVILLE (Hyundai) +0″6 BLACKBLACK (Toyota) +0″7 LAPPI (Hyundai) +1″8 EVANS (Toyota) +1″9 LOUBET (Ford) +2″2 KATSUTA (Toyota) +3″1 SUNINEN (Hyundai) +4″6 LATVALA (Toyota) +8″1